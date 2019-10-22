Members of Culver Academies' administrative team and athletics department were invited to speak to the IHSAA Executive Committee on October 10 in response to a violation of Rule 15-2.5. To quote the minutes from the IHSAA Executive Committee meeting on June 21, the ”boys basketball program conducted an open workout outside the prescribed period for limited contact which also included alumni participation.” This event occurred during Culver’s Reunion Weekend and was intended to engage alumni with our coaching staff and student-athletes.
The IHSAA distributed a news release summarizing sanctions assessed to the Culver Academies boys’ basketball team on Monday, October 21. These sanctions included a suspension of Head Coach Mark Galloway for the first four games of the season and a written plan of education for the athletic department staff regarding IHSAA by-laws, policies, and procedures.
At Culver, we educate our students for leadership and responsible citizenship, which includes the cultivation of character. We understand and appreciate the determinations included in the IHSAA ruling and will move forward in full compliance with those rules.
Dr. Doug Bird
Head of Schools, Culver