The alarming increase in COVID-19 cases in the region area schools in conjunction with the local Health Departments have made changes to their athletics schedules.
With LaVille and Triton schools returning to virtual learning until after the Thanksgiving holiday the virus has started to affect area athletic teams.
Early last week, Plymouth High School's JV and freshman teams were quarantined after a player on an opposing team tested positive for the virus.
Bremen's girl's basketball team postponed a game scheduled for Tuesday night at LaVille and the team will be on hiatus from games or practice until Nov. 21. Games with LaVille, South Bend Clay, Triton, South Bend Riley have been postponed as well as a game with Glenn on Nov. 24 in order for the team to return to the floor and have the number of practices required by the IHSAA to participate.
Earlier in the week Triton canceled a game with Plymouth due to COVID issues and has announced that with the return to virtual learning at the high school all junior high and high school athletic contests have been canceled at the school until Nov. 30.
There will not be a complete halt of activity though according to a release by the school.
"Student-athletes will still be allowed to practice during this time based on schedules provided by the head coach of each team," said a release from the Triton Athletic Department on Tuesday. "Elementary athletics will not be impacted at this time and will continue with their games and practices as scheduled."
All athletic departments have said that they will make "every effort" to reschedule all the contests lost to the virus.
As of this writing, Triton and Plymouth have tentatively rescheduled their girls' basketball contest to Dec. 21. Bremen and LaVille have planned the makeup for their girl's basketball game on Dec. 5.
The schools will also have ticketing information as it becomes available.