PLYMOUTH - Plymouth's Rockies have continued some constants in their program with a big group of former players returning to the sideline later as coaches.
A 2007 graduate of Plymouth High School Brent Corbett took his accomplishments to Taylor University and came home to take a place on John Barron's staff where he is today. He's also an assistant for Ryan Wolfe in the Pilgrim baseball program, another sport that Brent excelled in during high school.
Corbett was an all-state player at safety his junior and senior year and was also a running back his junior and senior year the 2005-06 seasons.
After the college days were over Corbett returned to his home town and reconnected with some old friends.
"I really wasn't doing anything in the fall and winter and I think I was at Houston Hodges graduation party and I saw coach Barron," he said. "I went over and told him if he wanted I'd be happy to come back and help them any way I can. I've been on staff ever since."
See the full story in The Pilot News