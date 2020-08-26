PLYMOUTH - The same old routine is not necessarily a bad thing, especially for a football team.
As Plymouth students get back to "in person" class, the benefits trickle down to the various athletic teams.
"Getting the kids back into school and into a routine is huge," said Plymouth head football coach John Barron. "Kids being in a normal routine is huge right now with everything else crumbling around them. We've already seen the difference in practice."
A shutout on the road to open the season was not what Plymouth's Rockies expected, but looking at the film of the loss to (No. 2 Class 4A) East Noble, there were far more positives than negatives.
"Aside from the scoreboard, we did an awful lot of very good things," said Barron. "What stands out to me is upfront on both sides. I thought our offensive and defensive lines were outstanding. I would grade those guys out as an 'A'."
