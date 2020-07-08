Carlos Bastardo made a hole-in-one during league play at the Woodbury Golf Course. It was 187 yards. Using his 20+ year-old, 23-degree Orlimar 7 wood complete with some dents, Bastardo aced the 187-yard hole before four witnesses. It was his first hole-in-one ever.
