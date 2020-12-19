PLYMOUTH — It was one of those nights when nothing would fall and it doomed Plymouth in a 42-32 NLC opening loss to NorthWood.
The Pilgrim's offense was sharp on execution but a multitude of good looks at the basket turned into just 14 first-half points. For the game, the Pilgrims were 11-33 from the field for just 33 percent on the night.
"We worked a lot offensively to try to give our guys a better chance this week," said Plymouth head coach Ryan Bales. "I think that we did do some good things we got some good looks but ultimately we have to hit some timely shots."
