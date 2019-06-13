SOUTH BEND — The Midwest League All-Star Extravaganza at Four Winds Field is less than a week away and the South Bend Cubs have announced additional details for autographs, appearances and more.
With the rosters announced, this year’s All-Star Game is shaping up to be one of the best in league history. On Monday June 17, the night before the game, the Fan Fest and Home Run Derby will take place at the ballpark with the league’s best power hitters competing in the ultimate test of strength.
Fan Fest will be a busy night, as many events and activities will be taking place as the hitters get ready to compete in the derby.
Fan Fest’s schedule is as follows:
— 5:30pm – 6:15pm: Eastern Division All-Star Autographs on the field
Fans will enter the field through the right field lawn steps and exit through section 114.
— 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Autograph session with former Chicago Cubs Andre Dawson, Fergie Jenkins, Mitch Williams, Leon Durham, Randy Hundley, and Steve Trout the former Cubs will be split into three groups with locations spread out throughout Four Winds Field.
— 6:15p.m. to 6:45 p.m.
Catch on the field. Fans can enter the field through section 118 and play catch in left field.
— 6:30p.m. to 7:15 p.m.
Western Division All-Star Autographs. Fans will enter the field through the right field lawn steps and exit through section 114.
— 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
2016 World Series Trophy photo opportunity. The trophy will be on display in the 1st Source Bank Performance Center. The line begins next to the playground in right field past the splash pad. Fans will enter through the main door of the Performance Center and exit through the doors below the Performance Center patio. A Fan Fest ticket is required to get your photo taken with the trophy.
— 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Clark the Cub asppearance. The Chicago Cubs mascot Clark the Cub along with Stu and Swoop with be roaming the concourse, signing autographs and taking pictures with fans.
— 7:30 p.m.
Midwest League Home Run Derby begins
— 8:45 p.m.
Kids run the bases after the Home Run Derby awards are handed out. Kids will enter the field through the right field lawn steps and exit through section 114.
Following the Home Run Derby, an awards presentation will take place on the field with a presentation to the champion and runner-up of the event.
Also, a check presentation will take place with the five charities that proceeds from Fan Fest tickets go to. Beacon Children’s Hospital, LOGAN Center, Pet Refuge, South Bend Education Foundation, and United Way of St. Joseph County have all been donated to with fan’s ticket orders.
Fans are encouraged to arrive early as the first 2,500 fans through the gates will receive a 2019 All-Star Game hat. Parking is $7 and all lots around Four Winds Field will be open.