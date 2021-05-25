GOSHEN — Culver Academy's girls track team is regional champion scoring 88 points to edge our second place Warsaw (84.5) at Goshen Tuesday night.
Glenn's Cecilia Delinski ran a 45.28 to win the 300 hurdles and advance to the state finals.
Locally John Glenn scored 15 for a 12th place finish, Plymouth had 11 for 15th, LaVille had five to finish 23, Triton had 4 for 25th
The Academy runners had a big night with a top 10 finisher in every event except the 100 hurdles and pole vault.
Eagle distance runner Lexi Allen was a double champion with a 4:54.57 in the 1600 meters and a 10:55.99 in the 3200.
See the story in The Pilot News.