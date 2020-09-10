ARGOS — When opportunity knocks you have to answer and Culver Academies girls soccer team did just that in a win over Argos 5-1.
While the Academy didn't overwhelm the Argos defense they did capitalize on every opportunity they were given.
"Every mistake we made they capitalized on," said Argos coach Joe Stone. "That is what good teams do. (CGA coach) Nate (King) is a great coach. He graduated 12 seniors and comes back with a great team this year. Our girls just need to keep working hard."
"It's always tough playing Argos because they are direct and they are hungry because of the rivalry," said King. "We got beat by this same score at Crown Point and our goal coming out was we king of crumbled because we couldn't match their intensity and directness but we were able to stay focused and have a strong second half."
See the story in The Pilot News