Viers

Addyson Viers throws the discus for Triton. Viers placed 6th.

 Pilot Photo/Rudy Marquez

BREMEN - Eleven teams converged at the Nierste Track of Bremen High School’s Bunge Field Tuesday for the high school girls track sectionals. The top three individuals and relay teams advance to the Goshen Regional May 23.

Tags

Recommended for you