MISHAWAKA - The girls soccer teams from Plymouth and Culver Girls Academy were supposed to play last Thursday to end the regular season. Instead, the first meeting this year between the Marshall County rivals was Tuesday night in a Class 2A Sectional 19 friendly.
Fittingly, the Lady Eagles were led by a couple of Birds and move on after defeating the Lady Rockies, 3-0, at ABCO Field in Mishawaka.
“The team did not want its season to end early,” said CGA head coach Nathaniel King. “We knew with Plymouth we had to get on top of them because they possess athleticism and power, so it was imposing our physicality and getting into our game. We’ve got some speed demons and it showed. We knew Plymouth was going to press us high which meant there would be spaces behind their back line so we played to those spaces and it was off to the races. “
CGA used that speed up top to keep the pressure on Plymouth’s defense and held off a second-half flurry of near-misses by the Lady Rockies and will now face New Prairie in the second semifinal on Thursday starting around 7 p.m.
