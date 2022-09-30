CULVER - The Culver running game was in full force again Friday night, but this time a passing and defensive touchdown were also part of the 38-12 Hoosier North Athletic Conference victory over Caston in front of an enthusiastic Homecoming crowd.
Cavaliers win big on Homecoming
- By Ron Haramia Sports Writer
-
-
- Comments
Tags
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Cavaliers win big on Homecoming
- Singles lead Bremen to a four-peat in boys tennis
- $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Plymouth
- Gov. Holcomb Heads to Europe to Enhance Life Sciences, Innovation-Focused Industry Growth
- Pioneer tops Triton in HNAC headliner
- Two Former Starke County Detectives Indicted by Grand Jury
- Jordan: State awards over $237k to increase safety in Marshall County schools
- Culver shuts out Marquette
Most Popular
Articles
- Two Former Starke County Detectives Indicted by Grand Jury
- $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Plymouth
- Jordan: State awards over $237k to increase safety in Marshall County schools
- JGSC superintendent alerts parents of attempted grabbing
- Singles lead Bremen to a four-peat in boys tennis
- Bremen run game, INTs lead to win over Glenn
- Pioneer tops Triton in HNAC headliner
- “Create Change” Concert to benefit Ollie Gauthier
- Culver shuts out Marquette
- Justyn Wade sworn in to Plymouth Fire Department
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.