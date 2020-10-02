CULVER - Culver Community High School really knows how to host a Homecoming game.
Besides the well-done coronation of the court at halftime, the football team provided a textbook game under a full moon to make it a warm atmosphere on a cold night as the Cavaliers ran over Caston, 36-12, in Hoosier North Athletic Conference action Friday night.
“We just hadn’t put a complete game together - offense and defense - but I felt like we did tonight,” said Culver head coach Mike Zehner.
The Cavs ran for over 300 yards, milking the clock they way they like to, did not commit a penalty, and recovered two fumbles to boot.
“We ate the clock and do what we do. It’s nice to finally do that,” added Zehner, whose squad gets its first HNAC victory. “It’s been a couple of weeks where we’ve kept some points on the field. That’s not a bad Caston team. They play hard and have some athletes, so we had to run our style of football - 11 guys inside a phone booth, getting three or four yards at a time.”
