WALKERTON - Going into this high school boys basketball season, the Glenn High School program had double-digit wins in 14 of the last 17 seasons, including 20+ wins the last two years, but had not won a sectional title since 2005. That year, as a Class 2A school, the Falcons also won regionals for the only time in school history.
Can Glenn keep postseason magic going? NIC rematch part of loaded 3A regional
- By Ron Haramia Sports Writer
