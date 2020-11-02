FISHERS- At the conclusion of the state finals, the IHSAA Executive Committee presents an award for mental attitude to an outstanding senior participant in the boy's soccer state tournament.
The recipient of the award is nominated by his principal and coach, must excel in mental attitude, scholarship, leadership, and athletic ability in soccer.
This year Argos midfielder Cam Markley was honored with the award. It is the second straight year a player from Argos has been given the award. Last year Caleb Ellis was named the winner.
"This is two years in a row that we've been lucky enough to have a student from Argos selected," said coach Todd VanDerWeele of Markley's receiving the honor. "He's not just involved in soccer, he's a great kid. He gets it done in the classroom as well as on the field. He deserves it. I'm very happy for him and his family."
The award is named in honor of Mr. Cato, who served the IHSAA as its fifth commissioner from 1983 to 1995. During his tenure, boys and girls soccer became the 19th and 20th sports to be sponsored by the IHSAA.