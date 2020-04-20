PLYMOUTH - So many things are being done more online these days. Shopping, school work, even social ‘gathering’. Another item that can be added to the list is exercise classes.
“It is so easy to just sit around,” said Mewsette Cartwright, Dance & Exercise Director at Fitness Forum in Plymouth. “We need energy. We gain energy by burning the excess stored fat in our bodies. We can resist the COVID by building our immunity system and decrease depression (through working out).”
Finding online workouts is easy to do, but it is still possible to stay connected to a familiar exercise regimen with familiar faces even with local gyms locked down due to coronavirus pandemic (World War C).
“We are asking our community to fight the good fight with us and resist the COVID,” added Cartwright. “Keep moving. We are here to help.”
Fitness Forum is offering a “Resist the Covid” event on its “Group Exercise at Fitness Forum” Facebook page. They are also offering over 50 virtual exercise classes online. Until May 1, all virtual classes are free to the community so it might be the time to try something new. After that non-members will pay a virtual monthly price of $25. The class genres include cardio, strength, yoga, mind/body, and senior fitness chair classes.
But why try these classes instead of the millions found elsewhere online?
“Community support comes to mind,” Cartwright continued. “Rather than paying the large corporations, let’s support our small businesses and support our neighbors. Our instructors are local and are dealing with the same loss as the rest of the world. Our community knows their instructor. It is better to connect with someone you know truly cares about your success and knows your journey. Our instructors have built family-like connections with each of their participants. Working out is way more fun with your friends and family, isn’t it? They hold you accountable. ‘Hey, I didn’t see you in class/Zoom. Is everything OK?’
And the instruction is top quality.
“We have 27 group exercise instructors on staff, all having several years of experience, all nationally certified by accredited companies that follow the standards of the NCCA,” said Cartwright. “Some of our instructors are nurses, health coaches, have degrees in exercise science and are also personal trainers with Fitness Forum Sports & Wellness.”
If interested, besides the Facebook pages (Fitness Forum Sports & Wellness, Group Exercise at Fitness Forum), you can email mcartwright@fitnessforum.biz to find out about Zoom access codes.
“We have a couple classes pre-recorded on our Facebook pages, but we will be providing more videos on our website soon for our members on their personal profile,” Cartwright said. “In the meantime, the entire community can meet our instructors live on Zoom and get a more personal touch.
“We have found though, that many don’t want to be seen, especially in their private homes (using Zoom). Some of our instructors with smaller classes do have the participants keep their video open, but mostly for the slower classes. It is optional for the participants though.
“What is unique about our versatile instructors is we do have some classes that are choreographed based on their product brand license. Some other classes are freelance where the instructor can change it up based on them knowing their participants. Instructors are trained to teach all levels no matter what class they are attending.”
Besides not meeting in person, another change from the usual class setting is the equipment used, but ingenuity can go a long way and add to the fun.
“For those like myself who haven’t gotten around to ordering home equipment, I have been using one-gallon jugs of water (for weights),” Cartwright admitted. “One gallon of water weighs 8 pounds. Trust me, doing a BodyPump or RIP class (with a gallon of water as your weights), I guarantee you will feel the burn!
“We have been super proud and excited with our participants. They have been investing in themselves and purchasing hand weights, steppers, yoga equipment, etc., for home use, but if you don’t have those, you can be creative.”
Fitness Forum plans on continuing the virtual classes even after it opens up again. In the meantime, whether you use their classes online or not, Cartwright and her staff just want to encourage everyone to find ways to move.
“What do we have to lose? What do we have to gain? Resistance!” she said. “We get that adrenaline rush of accomplishment (when we exercise) and gain some toughness trying to get motivated for the day.”
So get in line and maybe, get online.