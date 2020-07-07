Bremen thrives as the center of the pickleball universe
BREMEN - It’s hard to imagine former Bremen High School tennis coach and namesake of the Frank DeSantis tennis courts envisioning pickleball being played in Sunnyside Park.
But during a 24-hour time period over June 26-27 those eight courts - temporarily lined for 16 pickleball courts - hosted over 200 players from 13 states as part of the inaugural Mint City Scramble (Friday) and Mint City Open (Saturday) tournaments sponsored by the Bremen Pickleball Club (BPC).
“It was a great success for our first tournament,” said BPC president Tami Hudson. “We had no idea what to expect.”
The next pickleball tournament will be the Fall Classic.
The Fall Classic will be part of the town’s Oktoberfest. Registration will open soon at pickleballtournaments.com.
Full story in The Pilot News.
Tags
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Bremen thrives as the center of the pickleball universe
- Thinking About Health: Health Insurance Law Under Siege Again
- Division of Family Resources offices open once again to serve Hoosiers
- Joseph Asad Lee taking thousands of steps to speak thousands of words to reach thousands of hearts
- ISDH announces additional 314 COVID cases, 19 deaths
- ISDH announces additional 330 COVID cases, and 5 deaths
- State encourages Hoosiers to wear masks to help curb COVID-19
- ISDH announces 453 additional COVID cases, 13 deaths
Most Popular
Articles
- Two-vehicle accident on US 35 results in fatality
- Indiana will not advance to Stage 5 on July 4
- Griffiths in a zone at The Zone
- ISDH announces 453 additional COVID cases, 13 deaths
- PPD respond to stabbing on Sunday; subject in custody
- Barron happy for the help on his way to a lifetime of Plymouth football
- National Endowment for the Arts Approves 12 Indiana Arts Organizations for $600,000 in CARES Act Funding
- PHS students get jump on Phys. Ed.
- State encourages Hoosiers to wear masks to help curb COVID-19
- PCSC seeks advice from parents
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Community Calendar
Upcoming Events
-
Jul 7
-
Jul 7
-
Jul 7
-
Jul 7
-
Jul 7
-
Jul 8
-
Jul 8
-
Jul 8
-
Jul 9
-
Jul 9