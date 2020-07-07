Pickleball
BREMEN - It’s hard to imagine former Bremen High School tennis coach and namesake of the Frank DeSantis tennis courts envisioning pickleball being played in Sunnyside Park.
But during a 24-hour time period over June 26-27 those eight courts - temporarily lined for 16 pickleball courts - hosted over 200 players from 13 states as part of the inaugural Mint City Scramble (Friday) and Mint City Open (Saturday) tournaments sponsored by the Bremen Pickleball Club (BPC).
“It was a great success for our first tournament,” said BPC president Tami Hudson. “We had no idea what to expect.”
The next pickleball tournament will be the Fall Classic.
The Fall Classic will be part of the town’s Oktoberfest. Registration will open soon at pickleballtournaments.com.
 
Full story in The Pilot News.

