Bremen tennis in good hands
BREMEN - The Bremen High School girls tennis team was going to sneak in one match before spring break, at home versus West Noble on March 31. Coming back from vacation there would be two away matches against Plymouth and Jimtown respectively, on April 15-16. The Goshen Tournament on Saturday the 18th would wrap up the week and jump start the rest of the regular season.
As we all know too well, none of those took place. Before the season began - and under normal circumstances - three road trips in four days maybe didn’t sound ideal, but right now, who wouldn’t sign up for that? Instead, if you look at the Lady Lions’ schedule on the school’s athletic website, those matches - and all of the others - have a red line through them due to being cancelled.
Unfortunately, the Bremen squad did get a chance to defend its Northern Indiana Conference South Division championship, which it clinched a year ago with a stunning 4-1 win over Mishawaka Marian. Fortunately, as the program moves forward, it will continue to be in good hands thanks to its head coach, Brita Miller.
Miller is an accomplished athlete herself, in tennis and basketball, demonstrating those talents first at Peru High School, then on a sports scholarship to Indiana Wesleyan University in both.
“Since I was three years old, I have played tennis,” said Miller, whose day job is teaching kindergarten-5th grade art at Bremen Elementary School. “Peru offers great summer tennis lessons. My mom kept all seven of us kids moving and active.”
One of her favorite tennis players was Andre Agassi.
“He was always one of my favorites. His energy and charisma were more than entertaining.”
Although she did not make it to the pro level like her favorite player, Miller was very successful, including being named NAIA first team All-American in doubles while playing for IWU.
Miller still plays competitively in USTA events, but has found coaching to her liking as well.
“I really enjoy the girls and each of their personalities,” she added. “Tennis is a tough mental sport and each of their personalities respond differently to it. My favorite drills are when we get to isolate a tennis stroke and see that growth in the player.”
Before the season was officially canceled she continued to communicate with her players, trying to encourage them beyond tennis.
“I hope they can find some blessings and things to be grateful for each day,” said Miller, offering up similar advice she received as a young player.
“(Peru HS tennis coach) Mike Saine was my favorite coach,” Miller said. “Not only was he a fantastic tennis coach, but his lessons and training went way beyond tennis.”
Like everyone else, adjusting to new routines with school and work closings due to the coronavirus pandemic were a challenge, but Miller is enjoying spending time with her family and getting outside as much as possible. And next spring - and hopefully many more to follow - don’t be surprised to see a team having fun, improving its game and in the hunt again for the NIC South title under her tutelage.
rnixon
