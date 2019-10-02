BREMEN — Bremen’s Lions moved on to round two of sectional action at the DeSantis Courts in Bremen shutting out Triton in the opening match 5-0.
The Lions will take on Plymouth tonight in round two. The Pilgrims had a first round bye.
•BREMEN 5, TRITON 0
at Bremen
#1 singles — Mark Bahr (B) beat John Gardner (T) 6-1, 6-0
#2 singles — Carson Miller (B) beat Connor Large (T) 6-1, 6-1
#3 singles — Dawson Hickman (B) beat Gavin Greer (T) 6-2, 6-0
#1 doubles — Shay Kyser-Mason Porter (B) beat Jared Bules-Tyler Heckaman (T) 6-1, 6-0
#2 doubles — Brett Yelaska-Mariano Deleon (B) beat Chandler Westafer-Cole McKinney (T) 6-0, 6-1.