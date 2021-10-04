SOUTH BEND - Everyone knows the cliche that defense wins championships, but you also need it to even get there in the first place.
One shootout save by Dominic Snook ended up being the difference as No. 17 Bremen upset No. 6 Mishawaka Marian on opening night of the Class 2A Sectional 19 for high school boys soccer at the North Fields Athletic Complex Monday.
“I would not pick to do it that way, but we’ll take it,” said Bremen head coach Mark Yoder.
Marian outshot the Lions 11-5 in the first half and had a whopping 11 corner kicks before halftime as well (to just one for Bremen), but it was the Lions that scored first when Irubel Macias made a great header off a great feed from Grant Devine on that lone corner in the 18th minute.
