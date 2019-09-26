BREMEN — Bremen topped the Indiana football map in 1994 when the Lions captured the IHSAA Class 2A Football State Championship.
This year marks the 25-year anniversary of this historic achievement in Bremen High School history. To commemorate this memorable moment, members of the state championship team will be recognized during the Bremen’s Homecoming festivities on Oct. 4.
Players, coaches, managers, and cheerleaders from the ’94 squad in attendance will be introduced along with homecoming festivities and the Bremen vs. South Bend Washington football game.
Green Pride will be sponsoring their 3rd Annual Community Tailgater to kick-off the night at 5 p.m. Pre-sale Chick-fil-A tickets are available in the Athletic Office. Pre-sale tickets are $6 and include the original sandwich, chips, water, and a cookie. Food will be guaranteed until 6:15 p.m. and limited tickets will be available at the door for $7.
Kick-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. The evening will end with the “After the Game” social at the Bremen VFW-American Legion.
Whether a member of the ’94 football team, an alumnus or proud member of the Bremen faithful, make your plans to celebrate BHS and enjoy the company of the Lion Pride for Homecoming on Oct. 4.
If you were a member of the ’94 team and planning to attend, please email Troy Holmes, Bremen AD, at tholmes@bps.k12.in.us
