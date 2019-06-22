Bremen 2018-2019 softball team

The 2018-2019 Bremen High School softball team.

 Heartland News Photo/MISSI COFFEL

The Bremen High School softball team recently held its end-of-season awards banquet.

In front from left are Rylee Hershberger: Captain, 4-Year Letterman, All-NIC 1st Team, ICGSA All-State 3rd Team

Kaelyn Shively: Captain, IHSAA Mental Attitude Award, 4-Year Letterman, All-NIC 1st Team, All-NIC Academic, ICGSA All-State 2nd Team, ICGSA Academic All-State HM, ICGSA Indiana All-Star, Pitching Award, Most Improved

Carly Snyder: All-NIC Academic, ICGSA Academic All-State 1st Team, Defense Award

Caitlin Traxler: All-NIC 2nd Team, All-NIC Academic, ICGSA Academic All-State HM, Coach Award

Caitlyn Myers: Most Improved 

Back in from left are Ellia Foster: JV Defense Award

Hanna DePoy: Rookie of the Year

Maddy Shumaker: JV Coach Award

Isabelle Clinger: JV Most Improved

McKenna Myers: All-NIC 2nd Team

Erin Coffel: Captain, Gatorade Indiana Softball Player of the Year, NIC MVP, All-NIC 1st Team, ICGSA All-State 1st Team, Home Run Award, Offense Award

Jessica Hochstetler: JV Coach Award

Not Pictured are Gretchen Willis: JV Offense Award; and Ashley Jeffirs: All-NIC Academic, ICGSA Academic All-State 1st Team

The team finished as 2019 Class 2A State Champions, NIC Champions, Bremen Invitational Champions and with a final record of 29-2.

