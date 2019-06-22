The Bremen High School softball team recently held its end-of-season awards banquet.
In front from left are Rylee Hershberger: Captain, 4-Year Letterman, All-NIC 1st Team, ICGSA All-State 3rd Team
Kaelyn Shively: Captain, IHSAA Mental Attitude Award, 4-Year Letterman, All-NIC 1st Team, All-NIC Academic, ICGSA All-State 2nd Team, ICGSA Academic All-State HM, ICGSA Indiana All-Star, Pitching Award, Most Improved
Carly Snyder: All-NIC Academic, ICGSA Academic All-State 1st Team, Defense Award
Caitlin Traxler: All-NIC 2nd Team, All-NIC Academic, ICGSA Academic All-State HM, Coach Award
Caitlyn Myers: Most Improved
Back in from left are Ellia Foster: JV Defense Award
Hanna DePoy: Rookie of the Year
Maddy Shumaker: JV Coach Award
Isabelle Clinger: JV Most Improved
McKenna Myers: All-NIC 2nd Team
Erin Coffel: Captain, Gatorade Indiana Softball Player of the Year, NIC MVP, All-NIC 1st Team, ICGSA All-State 1st Team, Home Run Award, Offense Award
Jessica Hochstetler: JV Coach Award
Not Pictured are Gretchen Willis: JV Offense Award; and Ashley Jeffirs: All-NIC Academic, ICGSA Academic All-State 1st Team
The team finished as 2019 Class 2A State Champions, NIC Champions, Bremen Invitational Champions and with a final record of 29-2.