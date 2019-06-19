McLEAN, VA — The ALL-USA Today High School Softball Team for the 2018-19 season was selected in coordination with Michael Kyllo-Kittleson of Fastpitch News based on high school performance, level of competition and strength of schedule.
Players from states that play in the fall or the spring were eligible for consideration.
Bremen’s Erin Coffel was named to the USA Today third team for this season.
Coffel led the Lady Lions to a 29-2 record and the Class 2A state championship. She batted .691 with 16 home runs, 47 RBI and 66 runs scored through 27 games. She owned an on-base percentage of .760 and a slugging percentage of 1.543. Coffel was a First Team All-State selection and the Northern Indiana Conference Player of the Year as a sophomore.