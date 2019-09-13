BOURBON — Bremen lost three football games all of last year so starting this season with a trio of L’s has been tough.
But behind a punishing running game and a special night from Hunter Bennitt, the Lions flipped the script back to their winning ways with a 27-6 non-conference victory over Triton Friday night.
“Still lots of things to work on, but that’s a better feeling,” admitted Bremen head coach Jordan Leeper.
Bennitt had two highlight-reel touchdown receptions, threw for a score, and snagged an interception.
“What a great night,” Leeper said of the junior defensive back/receiver. “He’s a great athlete and we’ve got to get the ball into his hands. On defense he wanders the field, makes hits and makes interceptions. When he’s doing that, he’s a good football player.”
The Lions (1-3, 0-2 NIC) also rushed for over 300 yards, led by Brady Ginter’s 150 on just 10 carries and Bryce Wogomon’s 129 on 18 carries. Wogomon also scored once.
“(Ginter) responded after a couple of tough games and after not playing last year,” Leeper said of the junior running back. “He was seeing the holes tonight and our offensive line was opening up some massive holes. He was able to get vertical. That’s what we like.
“(Wogomon’s) our physical leader. When he is running the ball well, playing defense and hitting, it gets our guys going. That’s what we need out of a senior captain.”
Defensively, Bremen held Triton to just 65 yards rushing, allowed just one score, forced four punts, and kept the Trojans out of the end zone in the fourth quarter when Triton had a first-and-goal from the 6.
“(Defensively), we played solid,” continued Leeper. “Bend don’t break. They have some good athletes that we had to pay attention to, but our defense kept them in front of us, made tackles and did not give up the big play.”
Bremen’s first drive covered 80 yards in eight plays, culminating with Bennitt taking the handoff on a sweep then finding Zach Miller all alone for a 33-yard TD reception. The Lions’ next drive covered 66 yards in another eight plays with Bennitt jumping up over Chance Baxter for a 19-yard TD reception from Ethan Nunemaker.
Wogomon’s three-yard blast finished another 80-yard drive at the start of the second quarter and the 21-0 lead held at halftime, and Ginter was already over 100 yards rushing.
To start the third period, Bennitt made another circus catch, this one from seven yards out to end a seven-play, 53-yard drive.
“When you are able to throw the ball up to a kid like that and he goes up and takes it away from (the defender), that’s really good to have,” Leeper said.
Nunemaker finished 9-16 for 85 yards and two TDs. Miller had four receptions for 58 yards.
Hunter McIntyre led Triton (2-2, 1-1 HNAC) in rushing with 79 yards on 19 carries. Baxter had five receptions for 87 yards, Bryce Coppens added 4-for-56 and D’Angelo Shumpert 4-for-31.
The Trojans’ scoring drive took up most of the third quarter, using 17 plays and covering 61 yards, ending with Connor Pitney’s seven yard pass to Nate Armsden. Pitney finished 16-33 for 203 yards.
•BREMEN 27, TRITON 6
At Bourbon
Bremen 14 7 6 0 — 27
Triton 0 0 6 0 — 6
B - Zack Miller 33 pass from Hunter Bennitt (Bryce Wogomon kick)
B - Bennitt 19 pass from Ethan Nunemaker (Wogomon kick)
B - Wogomon 3 run (Wogomon kick)
B - Bennitt 7 pass from Nunemaker (kick failed)
T - Nate Armsden 7 pass from Connor Pitney (kick failed)