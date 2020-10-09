BREMEN - It took Bremen’s offense a little while to get going, but the defense was there all night as the Lions defeated South Bend Riley, 37-7, on homecoming in a Northern Indiana Conference South Division contest at Bunge Field Friday night.
The Wildcats were at minus-five total yards at halftime against Bremen’s ‘D’ and finished with just 24 yards rushing and only four first downs for the game. If not for a couple of late pass completions, the Lions would have held Riley to under 100 yards total for the game.
“It starts with a plan and the kids believing in Coach (Marty) Andrews and what he is doing,” said Bremen head coach Jordan Leeper of the team’s defensive prowess. “They are buying in, playing physical, and filling their lanes. I’m extremely happy with that.”
Offensively, Bremen had modest numbers at the break as well, but scored three touchdowns in the third quarter to break the game open. Two of the TDs came after Riley fumbles.