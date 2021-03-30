Bremen plays HR derby in first win
- By Ron Haramia Sportswriter
-
-
- Comments
BREMEN - The long ball has become a huge weapon in basketball, but it can also play a large role in a softball game.
Saturday afternoon it was the difference as Bremen pounded four home runs on its way to a 17-3 win over NorthWood. The game was shortened to four-and-a-half innings due to the mercy rule and the victory evens the Lady Lions’ record at 1-1.
“I’m really happy with the girls,” said Bremen head coach Mike Huppert. “They came out really wanting to hit.”
See the story in The Pilot News.
Latest News
- More than 79,000 Hoosiers ages 30-39 schedule COVID-19 vaccinations
- Attorney General Todd Rokita: Payments for Hoosiers harmed by Equifax data breach are coming
- Bremen plays HR derby in first win
- Teen who shot Floyd video says he was 'begging for his life'
- Attorney General Todd Rokita Defends Trump Administration’s Rule Clarifying Religious Exemptions for Federal Contractors
- ISDH announces additional 730 COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths
- The Latest: Biden extends federal moratorium on evictions
- Hoosiers ages 30 and older eligible for COVID-19 vaccine
Most Popular
Articles
- Goodwill is coming to Plymouth
- Indiana State Fairgrounds education program offers augmented reality experiences for students
- IDH partners with Indianapolis Motor Speedway, IU Health to offer mass vaccination clinic for COVID-19
- Plymouth's DeJarnatt taking the long view and headed for Anderson
- Green Township board votes in favor of Argos Fire Territory
- Kayla Miracle ready to claim her spot on the Olympic team
- Routine traffic stop nets over 1,200 pounds of marijuana
- Hills fills the bill for Plymouth HS athletes
- Talented depth has Plymouth girls track ready to compete
- Falcons ready to take the diamond
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.