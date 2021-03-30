Moyer

BREMEN - The long ball has become a huge weapon in basketball, but it can also play a large role in a softball game.
Saturday afternoon it was the difference as Bremen pounded four home runs on its way to a 17-3 win over NorthWood. The game was shortened to four-and-a-half innings due to the mercy rule and the victory evens the Lady Lions’ record at 1-1.
“I’m really happy with the girls,” said Bremen head coach Mike Huppert. “They came out really wanting to hit.”
