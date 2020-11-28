ARGOS - Despite the coronavirus pandemic and all that it entails, the high school boys basketball season of 2020-21 got underway for Bremen and Argos Wednesday night at the Dragon Den.
It was also the debut of new Lions coach Matt Miller and what a baptism it was for the first-year coach. He got to match wits with veteran coach Gordon Mosson, now starting his 32nd year on the sidelines, the game went to overtime, and most importantly, Bremen came away with the 53-45 victory.
“I told Coach Mosson before the game that I am beyond humbled to have my first game against a legend like him,” said Miller, who played for the Lions against Mosson’s Glenn HS teams in the late ‘90s. “We knew offensively we would struggle because we haven’t had much continuity at practice with guys in, guys out (due to COVID and contact tracing), but I’m really stoked about our defensive effort. We really got after it. We were outsized, but we played our assignments great.”
See the story in The Pilot News