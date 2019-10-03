BREMEN - The Bremen boys tennis program last won a sectional title in 2003. When Plymouth moved into the same bracket a few years ago, the prospects of getting another one became even more of a challenge.
“They have won it, what, the last 70 years?” joked Bremen head coach Kevin Hickman.
Not quite that long, but ‘Pilgrims’ and ‘sectional title’ have been synonymous for the last 22 years. But in early September, the Lions put Plymouth on notice with a 4-1 win over the Pilgrims and matched that result - against a totally different lineup - in the sectional semifinals Thursday. Bremen will face Glenn today in the championship match.
“Bremen stepped up and played well,” said Plymouth head coach Brad Haeck. “They deserved to win.”
Carson Miller got things rolling early for the Lions, jumping out to a 5-0 first-set lead on the way to a 6-1, 6-2 win at No. 2 singles.
“He was fired up,” said Hickman of the sophomore. “He has been all week and it showed. He’s been playing well the second half of the year.”
Meanwhile, both doubles spots won their first sets easily, and although Plymouth battled back at both positions, Bremen won in straight sets for the clinching points.
Shay Kyser and Mason Porter won the first and last game of an otherwise even set two to complete their 6-2, 6-4 win at No. 1, while Mariano DeLeon and Brett Yelaska needed a tiebreak to win their second set for the 6-1, 7-6 victory at No. 2.
“Both doubles teams played fantastic,” continued Hickman. “They have played well all year, especially No. 2. They’ve carried us all year and one dubs played really well. They’ve improved all year.”
The fourth Bremen team point came at No. 1 singles where Mark Bahr won a pair of 6-4 sets over Adam Hunter - Plymouth’s best player, who normally plays No. 1 doubles.
“Mark has been hitting the ball well lately,” Hickman said of the junior. “He had a rough stretch during the middle of the season, but he has been hitting better and moving better. We have confidence in him.”
Nic Bagley, who moved from No. 2 to No. 3 singles for this match, snagged the Pilgrims’ lone point, winning both sets 6-3.
“I thought (the lineup change) gave us a better chance to win,” said Haeck. “I’m not going to second guess myself. I’d do it over again. We’ve had a lot of individual success over the years, especially at doubles, but it’s never been at the expense of the team. I appreciate our guys being open to (changing positions). It’s a testament to their selflessness, specifically Adam and Grant (Houin). Adam probably advances if he plays doubles.”
“(Their lineup change) gave them a better chance to win,” agreed Hickman. “We were a little concerned, but we talked to the players ahead of time, we were mentally prepared for that and did a good job. We knew they’d be stronger at No. 3 singles and I thought they’d improve at No. 1. I did think it would weaken their doubles, but we knew they’d still be good.”
BREMEN 4, PLYMOUTH 1
At Bremen (Sectional semifinal)
SINGLES: 1. Mark Bahr (B) def. Adam Hunter 6-4, 6-4; 2. Carson Miller (B) def. Grant Houin 6-1, 6-2; 3. Nic Bagley (P) def. Dawson Hickman 6-3, 6-3;
DOUBLES: 1. Shay Kyser/Mason Porter (B) def. Hugh Smith/Drew Harrell 6-2, 6-4; 2. Mariano DeLeon/Brett Yelaska (B) def. Bennett Christy/Easton Strain 6-1, 7-6 (5)
Records: Bremen 17-4, Plymouth 6-10