Bremen handed out golf awards to this year's team. Pictured from left, Seth Libey, Mental Attitude Award, Josh Kling: Captain, Most Valuable Player, Kody Zbieranski: Coach Award, Easton Reed: Putting Award, Carter Leman: Captain, Most Valuable Player, 4-Year Letterman. Not pictured Ethan Nunemaker, NIC Academic Honors, Most Improved, Hunter Miller, Rookie of the Year
