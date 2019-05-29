Bremen team photo
Photo by Missi Coffel

BERNE — It had to wait an extra day, but top-ranked Bremen defeated No. 5 South Adams, 9-0, to win the Class 2A high school softball regional Wednesday night. The game was originally scheduled for Tuesday, but was pushed back a day due to rain.

The Lady Lions defeated the Starfires in last year’s regional as well, on their way to a state finals appearance. South Adams came in as a four-peat sectional winner.

The Lady Lions (26-2) will now face No. 15 Oak Hill (21-6) in the semi-state semifinal at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Newton Park.

• BREMEN 9, SOUTH ADAMS 0

At Berne (Class 2A regional)

Bremen 000 131 4 – 9 13 0

S. Adams 000 000 0 – 0 1 5

Kaelyn Shively (W) and Carly Snyder; Anna Nussbaum (L)

2B: Shively (B), Hannah DePoy (B), Rylee Hershberger (B), Caitlin Traxler (B)

HR: Coffel (B)

Records: Bremen 26-2, South Adams 26-4 (final)

Tags

Recommended for you