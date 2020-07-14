Bremen, Glenn players part of one final HS game
MISHAWAKA - Finally, a real game. Sort of.
Monday night at Baker Park in MIshawaka, 49 recently graduated high school girl softball players from Northern Indiana Conference schools participated in something called the All-Grad Game in front of a large, standing-room only crowd that encircled the softball diamond. Hopefully, this is a one-time contest allowing players who missed their senior season due to the coronavirus pandemic to have one final chance to play in front of family and friends.
Local players in the long lineup for the nine-inning affair included Bremen players Erin Coffel, McKenna Myers and DD Duran playing for the Peaches team made up of representatives from South Bend Adams, SB Clay, Jimtown, Mishawaka, SB St. Joseph and the Lady Lions. Glenn’s Sydney Donlon was part of the Belles, a squad made up of players from Elkhart Central, Mishawaka Marian, New Prairie, Penn, SB Riley, SB Washington and the Lady Falcons.
Latest News
- Bremen, Glenn players part of one final HS game
- City of Plymouth & PEDC Launch COVID-19 Small Business Financial Support Program
- ISDH announces additional 662 COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths
- Holy Scoops, open for business
- Argos names girls basketball coach
- Children's Museum re-opened July 11
- Indiana weekly gas price update
- Tee time: a great time at the park
Most Popular
Articles
- South Bend man sentenced to over 21 years in prison
- Bremen thrives as the center of the pickleball universe
- Indiana weekly gas price update
- Hite comes home to influence other generations of athletes
- Wild Rose Moon Open Mic Star Emma Hamel Goes Viral With New Song
- Two-vehicle accident on US 35 results in fatality
- A different kind of doubleheader for Plymouth coach
- Joseph Asad Lee taking thousands of steps to speak thousands of words to reach thousands of hearts
- ISDH announces 521 additional COVID cases, 7 deaths
- Starke County's number of positive coronavirus cases reaches 55
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Community Calendar
Upcoming Events
-
Jul 14
-
Jul 14
-
Jul 14
-
Jul 14
-
Jul 14
-
Jul 14
-
Jul 14
-
Jul 14
-
Jul 15
-
Jul 15