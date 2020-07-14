Makenna fields
MISHAWAKA - Finally, a real game. Sort of.
 
Monday night at Baker Park in MIshawaka, 49 recently graduated high school girl softball players from Northern Indiana Conference schools participated in something called the All-Grad Game in front of a large, standing-room only crowd that encircled the softball diamond. Hopefully, this is a one-time contest allowing players who missed their senior season due to the coronavirus pandemic to have one final chance to play in front of family and friends.
 
Local players in the long lineup for the nine-inning affair included Bremen players Erin Coffel, McKenna Myers and DD Duran playing for the Peaches team made up of representatives from South Bend Adams, SB Clay, Jimtown, Mishawaka, SB St. Joseph and the Lady Lions. Glenn’s Sydney Donlon was part of the Belles, a squad made up of players from Elkhart Central, Mishawaka Marian, New Prairie, Penn, SB Riley, SB Washington and the Lady Falcons.  

