TOPEKA - A young Bremen boys basketball team learned a lot of lessons playing in the rugged Northern Indiana Conference during the regular season, but took a lot of lumps in the process. Well now the youthful Lions’ education includes knowing what it’s like to be on the winning side of Hoosier Hysteria after their thrilling 44-43 win over Fairfield in the final seconds of its Class 2A Sectional 35 contest at Westview HS Wednesday night.
“It was a battle, but our kids hung in there,” said Bremen head coach Jerry Smith. “It’s good for these guys to see that they can come into this atmosphere and win. I’m proud of my boys.”
Carson Miller’s off-balance shot from the middle of the key with 4.6 seconds remaining was the fifth and final lead change in the last three minutes and secured the win for Bremen.
“We were going to go inside and Carson is our biggest guy,” Smith said of the winning basket. “We tried to get him a look underneath, we found him and he finished.”
After Miller’s bucket, the Lions stuffed three inbounds plays by either fouling or knocking the ball out of bounds, the last one a desperation lob pass toward the basket that was never secured, but the Bremen victory was.
“This was a rare time when we weren’t in the bonus (having seven team fouls or more) so we had fouls to give,” Smith added. “It was good that we were in that situation.”
The game was tied for the last time at 37-all with 3:40 to play after a Miller layup following a steal. Trevor Devine hit a clutch 3 with 2:30 showing to put Bremen ahead, 40-39, then after two Fairfield free throws, the sophomore guard drove baseline and made a tough leaner with 1:30 on the clock for a 42-41 lead. After a timeout, the Falcons’ Nolin Sharick rebounded a missed 3 and his putback gave Fairfield a one-point lead with 48 seconds to go. Bremen called time, then used most of the clock before Miller’s game-winner.
“We were in a dry spell, then Trevor hit that one (on the drive). That was huge for us,” Smith said.
Fairfield jumped out to an eight-point lead after one period behind four 3s, while Bremen made just two field goals and was 1-for-4 from the foul line during that stretch. The Lions exploded for 21 second-quarter points on the strength of five treys though, three coming from Reece Willis, who scored 11 of his team-high 14 points in the quarter and the score was tied 27-27 at intermission.
“Reece hit some tough shots to get us going early and that made them spread out,” Smith said of the lone senior. “He doesn’t do a lot of rah-rah-rah, but he’s always playing hard. He’ll never back down from anybody. He wants to win as bad as anybody.”
As well as Bremen played in the second quarter, they gave up the first eight points to start the third frame before scoring the final six tallies of the period to stay within two, 35-33, to set up the frantic fourth quarter.
“It’s tough coming back,” Smith admitted. “We get those dry spells and it always seems like we are coming from behind. We’re young and what we had to go through in the NIC was tough, so it’s good for them to see that they can compete. Now we have the feeling that we can compete.”
Bremen’s Tony Hardin added a dozen points (two 3s), with Miller and Devine scoring nine apiece. Sharick led Fairfield with 14, followed by Owen Miller’s eight, all in the first half.
Bremen now plays No. 8 Central Noble Friday night in the second semifinal, tipping off around 7:30 p.m. Noble is led by sophomore Connor Essegian, who has already amassed 1,000 points in his young career.
BREMEN 44, FAIRFIELD 43
At Topeka (Westview Sectional)
BREMEN: Reece Willis 5 1-2 14, Tony Hardin 3 4-4 12, Trevor Devine 3 2-2 9, Ty Feldman 0 0-0 0, Connor Hundt 0 0-0 0, Carson Miller 4 0-2 9. TOTALS: 15 7-10 44.
FAIRFIELD: Holden Blosser 1 0-0 3, Justin Bontrager 2 0-0 5, Braedon Helms 1 2-2 4, Bryce Hunsberger 0 0-0 0, Dalton Cripe 2 0-0 5, Riley Behles 0 0-0 0, Nolin Sharick 6 1-2 14, Cade Gall 0 0-0 0, Bryce Willard 2 0-0 4, Owen Miller 3 0-0 8. TOTALS: 17 3-4 43.
Score by quarters
Bremen 6 27 33 44
Fairfield 14 27 35 43
3-pointers: Bremen 7 (Willis 3, Hardin 2, Devine, Miller), Fairfield 6 (Miller 2, Blosser, Bontrager, Cripe, Sharick). Fouls (fouled out): Bremen 8 (none), Fairfield 10 (none).
Records: Bremen 6-17, Fairfield 9-14 (final)