BREMEN - As the coronavirus now reaches the six-month mark in the U.S., high school football teams across the state are just thankful to be playing during the pandemic.
Bremen and Triton came into their contest Friday night at Don Bunge Field as two of the more successful teams, having four wins out of their five combined games.
Led by its hard-hitting defense, the Lions put the lone loss of the bunch in the past by blanking the Trojans, 41-0, the 11th straight win in the series for Bremen.
“We just emphasized flying to the football and dominate the line of scrimmage,” said Bremen head coach Jordan Leeper. “I thought our guys did a really good job of staying disciplined and following their role for the team.”
