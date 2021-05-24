ARGOS — Argos Principal and Athletic Director Nick Medich, Superintendent Ned Speicher and the Argos School Board made the announcement on Monday night of Jason Breden to head the boys basketball program at the school.
A middle school social studies teacher Breden graduated from LaVille High School and IUSB. He has been coaching at LaVille as an assistant to Michael Edison for the past six years at LaVille.
Breden takes over for Gordon Mosson who retired at the end of last year after an 18-6 record and an appearance in the sectional final. Mosson was 400-230 in his coaching career.