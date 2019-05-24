KOKOMO – There were a couple of close calls, but for Pilot Newsarea boys track athletes, the season came to an end at the Kokomo Regional Thursday night.
Only the top three in each event advance to the state meet on Friday, May 31, at Indiana University and Plymouth’s Kendall Himes and Culver Academy’s Jordon Freeman came the closest.
Himes launched the shot put 50 feet, 3.5 inches, almost three feet better than his best throw this year, to finish fifth. He was about a foot short of advancing to state. Freeman was even closer. The Academy senior ran the 100 meters in 11.04 seconds to finish fourth, missing the top three by just .04 seconds.
The area was well represented in the 400 meters. Though no one finished in the top three, local athletes took six of the top 12 places.
Results for area athletes:
4x800: CMA 6th8:33.23, Plymouth 12th8:46.55
100: Jordon Freeman (CMA) 4th11.04, Blake Reed (Ply) 13th11.47
110H: Kobe Johnson (Ply) 12th16.16, Preston Cleveland (Ply) 13th16.18, Justin Zumbrun (Bre) 14th16.32, Evan Manges (Bre) 15th16.61
200: Jordon Freeman (CMA) 9th22.98, Caden Beckwith (CMA) 13th23.49
1600: Konnor Ray (Ply) 5th4:37.6, Michael Sobaski (CMA) 7th4:41.55
4x100: CMA 8th44.23, LaVille 10th44.37
400: Joe Cartwright (Glenn) 6th51.31, Ethan Yoder (LV) 7th51.41, Blake Reed (Ply) 9th51.50, Jacob Bird (CMA) 10th51.71, Evan Yoder (Bre) 11th52.12, Nick Felke (LV) 12th52.72
300H: Hunter Ringer (Cul) 11th41.62, Preston Cleveland (Ply) 14th42.17, Kobe Johnson (Ply) 15th43.29
800: Bo Meadors (Ply) 13th2:07.2
3200: Enrique Salazar (Ply) 8th10:08.9
4x400: LaVille 10th3:30.42, CMA 11th3:33.45, Bremen 13th3:34.29, Plymouth 15th3:37.56
Long jump: Justin Zumbrun (Bre) 12th19-6.5, Wyatt Pollard (Bre) 14th18-5
High jump: Austin Dove (LV) 9th6-0, Evan Manges (Bre) 10th5-10
Shot: Kendall Himes (Ply) 5th50-3.5, Dylan Kent (Bre) 15th42-11.25
Pole vault: Owen Valiquet (Cul) 16th10-6
Team scores: CMA 20th, Plymouth 22nd, Glenn 31st, LaVille 33rd