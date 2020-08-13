Boys soccer teams ready for the green light
You have to give credit to the high school boys soccer teams and their coaches. While adults they do not know try to figure out what to do during a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic, area futbol players continue to practice in hopes of playing real games soon.
Here are previews of what to expect from the Plymouth, Bremen, Glenn, CMA, LaVille and Culver squads as opening day fast approaches.
PLYMOUTH reached the sectional finals last year and has hopes of at least matching that, if not going further, this season.
“We should be better than last year, both in the Northern Lakes Conference and also in sectionals,” said head coach Grant Masson. “We came up just short in sectionals, but hope to go to regionals this season and to show in the top half of the NLC.”
BREMEN followed up its regional appearance in 2018 with an impressive 12-4-1 mark last year that included a Northern Indiana Conference South Division title. This year’s team also has its sights set on another strong showing despite all of the off the field distractions.
“This team has been incredibly committed through all of the adversity of the summer shutdown and subsequent reopening with the many rules and protocols to follow,” said head coach Mark Yoder. “More than anything, they understand the power and importance of brotherhood and are ready to play for each other and our Bremen community.”
See the full area preview in The Pilot News.
