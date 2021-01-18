Triton gets round one win
LAKEVILLE - Triton's Trojans got a round one TCU Bi-County Tournament win over LaVille 68-40.
Triton had four players in double figures led by Tyson Yates with 18 points, five assists, and five rebounds. Ashton Oviedo had 15 points, John Gardner had 11, and Cole McKinney 10.
LaVille was led by Leyton Czarnecki with 17. bobby Good had six rebounds.
*56th TCU Bi-County Basketball Tournament
TRITON 68, LAVILLE 40
At Lakeville
Triton 12 26 43 68
LaVille 6 20 29 40
Triton - Hunter McIntyre 2, Cole McKinney 10, Ashton Oviedo 15, John Gardner 11, Cole Shively 6, Bruce Johnson 3, Tyson Yates 18, Chandler Westafer 1, Connor Large 1, Cameron Shively 1. Totals: 25 10-19 68
LaVille - Ayden Doyle 6, Ryan James 2, Ross Wagoner 0, Leyton Czarnecki 17, Collin Allen 5, Bobby Good 3, Andrew Dill 2, Lucas Plummer 0, Garrett Wagoner 0, Alec Coleman 4, Owen Smith 1. Totals 15 7-16 40
3-point field goals: Triton 8 (Oviedo 3, McKinney 2, Yates 2, Johnson), LaVille 3 (Czarnecki 2, Good)
Total fouls (fouled out): Triton 19 (none), LaVille 18 (none)
Bremen over Culver on opening night
CULVER - Bremen took a win on the road to open the TCU Bi-County Tournament 37-31.
Emiliano Ortiz led Culver with 13 points, Carson Miller had 12 for Bremen.
*BREMEN 37, CULVER 31
at Culver
CCHS 5 16 27 31
Bremen 5 17 27 37
Culver (31) - Owen Clingler- 2 pts, Braxton Conley- 4 pts, Jalen King- 5 pts, Emiliano Ortiz- 13 pts, Cameron Minix- 3 pts, Marquez Anderson- 0 pts, Josh Havron- 0 pts, Auston Zehner- 0 pts, Shane Shuman- 4 pts, Ethan Keller- 0 pts, Joey Pizur- 0 pts, Mason Herbert- 0 pts
Bremen (37) - Nunemaker- 0 pts, Hardin- 5 pts, Czarnecki- 0 pts, Hickman- 2 pts, Miller- 12 pts, Devine- 2 pts, Ginter- 2 pts, Feldman- 11 pts, Orcutt- 3 pts, Mages- 0 pts