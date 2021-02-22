PLYMOUTH — In an announcement this afternoon from the Plymouth Athletic Department, the boys sectional basketball tournament originally scheduled to begin next week at Plymouth High School has been moved to Michigan City High School.
The release cited financial considerations as the reason for the change. All seven competing schools agreed to the change at a ZOOM Meeting held earlier today.
Quoting the release:
"Plymouth HS (Marshall County) is only allowing 25 percent seating capacity while LaPorte County is allowing 50 percent capacity. This means Mich. City HS will be able to house about 3000 fans while Plymouth HS would only be allowing approximately 1000 fans."