WALKERTON - Coming in with matching records - and nicknames - the Fairfield at Glenn high school football game was one of the most intriguing from Class 3A Sectional 36.
Big special teams play leads Glenn over Fairfield
- By Ron Haramia Sports Writer
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- LaVille cruises into second round
- Indiana students to get free FAFSA filing help at College Goal Sunday
- Big special teams play leads Glenn over Fairfield
- No doubt this time, Lady Dragons advance
- Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ Announce Closure of Catherine Kasper Life Center
- Four 4th qtr TDs, Nabieu doom the Lions
- Late goals put Argos, LV into sectional final
- Generous donation provides children’s movie tickets at The REES
Most Popular
Articles
- 5 Questions to Ask Before Picking a Lawyer for Your Camp Lejeune Lawsuit
- Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ Announce Closure of Catherine Kasper Life Center
- Two Former Starke County Detectives Indicted by Grand Jury
- $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Plymouth
- Rockies season ends in sectional opener
- Big special teams play leads Glenn over Fairfield
- No doubt this time, Lady Dragons advance
- Sudden Cardiac Arrest: Learning from a Survivor
- Late goals put Argos, LV into sectional final
- Indiana students to get free FAFSA filing help at College Goal Sunday
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.