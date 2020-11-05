PLYMOUTH — Plymouth's Lady Pilgrims got in the win column for the first time this season on Thursday running past New Prairie by a 55-38 final.
Plymouth had some less than highlight-reel moments but put it all together for an overwhelming finish to put away the Cougars.
"If you look at us we have a couple of kids with varsity experience in a back up role," said Plymouth coach Dave Duncan. "We are still trying to figure out who we are. We've got kids that have been playing JV minutes and kids that have been with the starting group and we're mixing kids around to find out where the offense comes."
