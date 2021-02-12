PLYMOUTH — It was all Warsaw from the opening tip as Plymouth took a loss at home to their rival 70-44.
The win gives the Tigers a share of the NLC title for the sixth time in the last seven years. Warsaw jumped to a 20-3 first-quarter lead and never looked back.
"They have some nice players they had a good game plan, they spread us out and tonight they were hitting shots as well," said Plymouth coach Ryan Bales. "We kept fighting in the second half but they definitely played a good game tonight."
