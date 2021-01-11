Balanced attack leads Lady Pilgrims to NLC win
MISHAWAKA - In just the second meeting ever and first as Northern Lakes Conference foes, Plymouth defeated Mishawaka, 46-39, in high school girls basketball action Saturday at The Cave.
The win snaps a three-game losing streak for the Lady Pilgrims as they secured their first NLC victory of the season.
Records: Plymouth 6-8 (1-2 NLC), Mishawaka 4-8 (1-2 NLC).
JV score: Plymouth 44, Mishawaka 20
See the story in The Pilot News.
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Balanced attack leads Lady Pilgrims to NLC win
- Plymouth Common Council sets meeting dates, mayor pro-tempore
- Plymouth BPWS met Monday, updated on Walmart Fire
- Attorney General Todd Rokita Promises Liberty in Action
- House Republicans block 25th Amendment resolution while House Democrats introduce impeachment article
- Gov. Holcomb sworn in Monday
- Mutated strain of COVID-19 virus found in Indiana, IDH updates case counts
- Social Media bans President Trump
Most Popular
Articles
- State of Indiana to kickoff Phase 1b of vaccination distribution plan
- Update on COVID-19 Outbreak at Marshall County Correctional Facility
- SJHS expands COVID-19 vaccine distribution
- Balance the key in Bales relationship
- Federal Unemployment Insurance Programs Set to Expire on Dec. 26
- NIPSCO Power Outages Update
- Suspect shot in Starke County by Marshall Co. Deputies, ISP investigates
- Michigan City pressure too much for Pilgrims
- SC Commissioners and Council seek appointments for 2021
- South Bend Man Arrested After Fleeing From Trooper
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Community Calendar
Upcoming Events
-
Jan 11
-
Jan 11CST
-
Jan 11
-
Jan 12
-
Jan 12
-
Jan 12
-
Jan 12
-
Jan 12CST
-
Jan 12
-
Jan 13CST