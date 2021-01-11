Emma Cook

Plymouth's Emma Cook stops the drive in the Lady Pilgrims NLC win on Saturday.

 Photo by Ron Haramia
MISHAWAKA - In just the second meeting ever and first as Northern Lakes Conference foes, Plymouth defeated Mishawaka, 46-39, in high school girls basketball action Saturday at The Cave.
The win snaps a three-game losing streak for the Lady Pilgrims as they secured their first NLC victory of the season.
Records: Plymouth 6-8 (1-2 NLC), Mishawaka 4-8 (1-2 NLC).
JV score: Plymouth 44, Mishawaka 20
 
See the story in The Pilot News.

Tags

Recommended for you