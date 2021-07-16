PLYMOUTH - It's become one of the signs of the seasons and this year will be no different as the Pretty Lake Golf Club will once again host the Art Thomas Big Red Open on Aug. 6.
"A couple of years ago we combined the basketball golf outing with the Big Red and it's become a big fundraiser for us," said Plymouth AD Michael Delp. "There are some others (fundraisers) like the football auction through the year that raise a good amount but not as much as we raise through the Big Red Open."
See the story in The Pilot News.