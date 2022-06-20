ARGOS - There was no dramatic ending or Jimmie Chitwood sightings, but members of the Argos High School girls basketball program got to experience a little bit of ‘Hoosiers’ magic when they scrimmaged recently on the same court as the famous 1986 movie based on the state championship run by small-school Milan.
Last week the Lady Dragons, coached by Norman Dale, or rather Scott Jennings, played against NorthWood at the Hoosier Gym in Knightstown, Indiana, the home court for the fictional Hickory Huskers.
