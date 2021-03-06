CULVER — No team will get any style points but Argos will live to fight another day as Culver fought to the finish but fell to the Dragons 30-21 in the sectional semi-final on their home floor.
"You hold a team that is as good as Argos to 30 and you turn them over 20 times you don't expect to lose a game like that very often," said Culver head coach Kyle Evans. "It's a bitter pill to swallow that if you make some of the simplest plays in basketball like a layup or a free throw you probably win the game."
"I thought Culver played harder than we did. They crashed the boards physically a lot harder than we did, but a win is a win," said veteran Argos coach Gordon Mosson. "No matter who we play tomorrow we are going to have to play a lot better, but sometimes you have to win ugly. You have to adapt and play. We did enough to win."
See the story in The Pilot News.