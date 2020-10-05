INDIANAPOLIS - Heading into the defense of their state title of a year ago, the Argos Dragons (11-3-1) are the team to beat in Class 1A holding the top spot in the final regular-season Indiana Soccer Coaches Association poll for 2020.
Plymouth's Rockies (14-0-1) who completed their undefeated season last week checks in at #7 in the 3A poll.
In the MaxPreps computer-generated poll for every Indiana team, the Rockies are #3 overall and Argos #33 overall.
3A ISCA High School Boys Final Soccer Poll (10/5/20)
1. Noblesville
2. North Central
3. Chesterton
4. Hamilton Southeastern
5. Northridge
6. Castle
7. Plymouth
8. Carroll (Ft. Wayne)
9. Carmel
10. Elkhart
11. Crown Point
12. Valparaiso
13. Zionsville
14. Penn
15. Westfield
16. Avon
17. Plainfield
18. Pike
19. Center Grove
20. Hammond Bishop Noll
2A
1. Evansville Memorial
2. Guerin Catholic
3. Gibson Southern
4. West Lafayette
5. Concordia Lutheran
6. Mishawaka Marian
7. Speedway
8. NorthWood
9. Batesville
10. Leo
11. Oak Hill
12. Tri-West
13. Yorktown
14. Eastbrook
15. Mt. Vernon (Mt. Vernon)
16. Washington Community
17. Heritage Hills
18. Northwestern
19. Canterbury
20. Scottsburg
1A
1. Argos
2. Providence
3. Lakewood Park Christian
4. Park Tudor
5. Jac-Cen-Del
6. South Knox
7. Heritage Christian
8. Lutheran (Indianapolis)
9. North White
10. Scecina Memorial
11. Southwestern (Shelbyville)
12. South Spencer
13. Central Christian Academy
14. Cascade
15. Liberty Christian
16. Oldenburg Academy
17. Kouts
18. Greenwood Christian Academy
19. North Putnam
20. Covington