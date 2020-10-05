INDIANAPOLIS - Heading into the defense of their state title of a year ago, the Argos Dragons (11-3-1) are the team to beat in Class 1A holding the top spot in the final regular-season Indiana Soccer Coaches Association poll for 2020.

Plymouth's Rockies (14-0-1) who completed their undefeated season last week checks in at #7 in the 3A poll.

In the MaxPreps computer-generated poll for every Indiana team, the Rockies are #3 overall and Argos #33 overall.

3A ISCA High School Boys Final Soccer Poll (10/5/20)

1. Noblesville

2. North Central

3. Chesterton

4. Hamilton Southeastern

5. Northridge

6. Castle

7. Plymouth

8. Carroll (Ft. Wayne)

9. Carmel

10. Elkhart

11. Crown Point

12. Valparaiso

13. Zionsville

14. Penn

15. Westfield

16. Avon

17. Plainfield

18. Pike

19. Center Grove

20. Hammond Bishop Noll

2A

1. Evansville Memorial

2. Guerin Catholic

3. Gibson Southern

4. West Lafayette

5. Concordia Lutheran

6. Mishawaka Marian

7. Speedway

8. NorthWood

9. Batesville

10. Leo

11. Oak Hill

12. Tri-West

13. Yorktown

14. Eastbrook

15. Mt. Vernon (Mt. Vernon)

16. Washington Community

17. Heritage Hills

18. Northwestern

19. Canterbury

20. Scottsburg

1A

1. Argos

2. Providence

3. Lakewood Park Christian

4. Park Tudor

5. Jac-Cen-Del

6. South Knox

7. Heritage Christian

8. Lutheran (Indianapolis)

9. North White

10. Scecina Memorial

11. Southwestern (Shelbyville)

12. South Spencer

13. Central Christian Academy

14. Cascade

15. Liberty Christian

16. Oldenburg Academy

17. Kouts

18. Greenwood Christian Academy

19. North Putnam

20. Covington

Tags

Recommended for you