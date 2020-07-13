Jennings

ARGOS - The Argos Athletic Department is happy to announce that Mr. Scott Jennings is being recommended for approval to the Argos School Board, as the new head coach of the girls varsity basketball program. Jennings graduated from Argos HS in 1982. He played three years of varsity basketball under Phil Weybright, finishing with 745 career points. He was the team's leading scorer (417 pts) his senior year when the Dragons posted a 18-5 record.

