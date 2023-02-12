crying

Argos fell to #6 rated Washington Twp. in regional action Saturday.

 Pilot Photo/Ron Haramia
FULTON - Coming in as the underdog, Argos’ girls basketball team gave No. 6 Washington Township quite the fight before succumbing, 55-52, in overtime during the Class 1A Regional 26 championship game at Caston HS Saturday.

Tags

Recommended for you