Argos forces No. 6 to go OT in regional
- By Ron Haramia Sports Writer
-
-
- Comments
FULTON - Coming in as the underdog, Argos’ girls basketball team gave No. 6 Washington Township quite the fight before succumbing, 55-52, in overtime during the Class 1A Regional 26 championship game at Caston HS Saturday.
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Argos forces No. 6 to go OT in regional
- Indiana Senator Mike Bohacek discusses Senate Bill 4
- The bell heads back to Argos
- Pilgrims back in win column in a big way over Rochester
- Race to find survivors as quake aid pours into Turkey, Syria
- COVID-19 Impact Grants provide lasting effect across the state
- Saint Joseph Health System Hosts “Walk-in Wednesday” In-person Hiring Event
- Gumwood Road Closure
Most Popular
Articles
- White booked and charged on several counts
- Messer booked for Possession
- Gov. Holcomb makes appointments to various boards and commissions
- Sheriff Hassel releases January 2023 Reports
- Culver Cavaliers tied for second place for most HS enlistments in Indiana
- Two Arrested in the 1975 Cold Case Death Investigation of Laurel Jean Mitchell
- Pilgrims back in win column in a big way over Rochester
- The bell heads back to Argos
- Masten transferred to Marshall County Jail on Warrant for Burglary and Theft
- Tickets on sale now for Dancing with the Stars 2023
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.