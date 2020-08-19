Richard scores
ARGOS - Although they are the defending Class 1A state champions with quite a few returnees, Argos boys soccer coach Todd VanDerWeele wants everyone to know that this is still a new team, with new roles being filled, and not a finished product by far.
Even so, the Dragons did enough to open up their 2020 season with a 2-0 victory over 13th-ranked (Class 3A) Warsaw Eugene Snyder Field Tuesday night.
“I thought we were ready,” said VanDerWeele, whose team was ranked No. 5 in the preseason polls. “Summer workouts were different and you could tell in the second half by our lack of fitness. This is a new crew. We’ve got to see who the leaders are, but it’s a great win to build off of. Warsaw is a great program.”
Michael Richard scored the initial goal of the game, putting back a rebound shot in the 11th minute.
“Great counter attack,” said VanDerWeele of the sequence that led to the goal. “Warsaw was exposed behind their midfielders. They turned the ball and we had a nice counter attack. It was a two-on-one. Ted (Redinger) made enough of a run to pull off the defender and that opened it up for Michael. The goalie made the save on the first shot, but not the rebound.”
 
