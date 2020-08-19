Argos collects the win to start new era
ARGOS - Although they are the defending Class 1A state champions with quite a few returnees, Argos boys soccer coach Todd VanDerWeele wants everyone to know that this is still a new team, with new roles being filled, and not a finished product by far.
Even so, the Dragons did enough to open up their 2020 season with a 2-0 victory over 13th-ranked (Class 3A) Warsaw Eugene Snyder Field Tuesday night.
“I thought we were ready,” said VanDerWeele, whose team was ranked No. 5 in the preseason polls. “Summer workouts were different and you could tell in the second half by our lack of fitness. This is a new crew. We’ve got to see who the leaders are, but it’s a great win to build off of. Warsaw is a great program.”
Michael Richard scored the initial goal of the game, putting back a rebound shot in the 11th minute.
“Great counter attack,” said VanDerWeele of the sequence that led to the goal. “Warsaw was exposed behind their midfielders. They turned the ball and we had a nice counter attack. It was a two-on-one. Ted (Redinger) made enough of a run to pull off the defender and that opened it up for Michael. The goalie made the save on the first shot, but not the rebound.”
See the full story in The Pilot News.
Recommended for you
Latest News
- ISP Bremen Post joins Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign
- Gov. Holcomb Announces $61M for Education Connectivity, Devices and Resources
- Argos collects the win to start new era
- ISDH announces 506 additional COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths
- Lady Dragons building the future on the past
- Starke Co. Prosecutor urges vigilance regarding kids’ internet usage
- ISDH announces additional 850 COVID-19 cases, 28 deaths
- Gov. Holcomb Delivers Address on Equity and Inclusion
Most Popular
Articles
- Starke Co. Prosecutor urges vigilance regarding kids’ internet usage
- South Bend man sentenced to 70 months in prison
- Nappanee man arrested on possession of child pornography charges
- Finally, football starts in earnest for Rockies
- Three arrested in Kosciusko County
- Crash between car and motorcycle on US 31 sends two to hospital
- Glenn sweeps NIC golf match
- Boys soccer teams ready for the green light
- LaVille's Edison excited to be wearing two hats
- Gov. Holcomb Delivers Address on Equity and Inclusion
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Community Calendar
Upcoming Events
-
Aug 20
-
Aug 20
-
Aug 20
-
Aug 20
-
Aug 21
-
Aug 21
-
Aug 21
-
Aug 21
-
Aug 21
-
Aug 21