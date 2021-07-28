ARGOS - Argos High School Boys Soccer will be hosting an alumni event on Friday at 7 p.m. at Eugene Snyder Field.
The event will consist of a soccer match between the 2021 Argos Dragons and Argos Boys Soccer Alumni. The Alumni team will be led by legendary Argos Coach Eugene Snyder.
The game will be followed by a cookout and bonfire. All alumni, family, friends, and fans are invited to enjoy a fun evening while celebrating the legacy that is Argos Soccer.
There will be a $1 charge for admission to help cover the cost of the alumni shirts. Argos Soccer championship scarves will also be for sale. The proceeds from the scarves will go towards new signs and banners at Eugene Snyder Field.
Scheduled to play for the Alumni team:
1997 - Phillip Ummel
1998 - Scott Bailey
2005 - Kyle Alcorn
2007 - Josh Overmyer
2012 - Ronald Tanner
2013 - Jacob Mechling
2014 - Dominic Cataldo
2014 - Joseph Stone
2015 - Damon Binkley
2015 - Brandon Thomas
2016 - Chandler Campbell
2016 - Spencer Van Der Weele
2017 - Kyle Fishburn
2017 - Evan Johnson
2017 - Travis Tanner
2020 - Caleb Ellis
2020 - Sam Manikowski
2020 - Owen Nifong